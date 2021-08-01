9 new cases of COVID in Niagara this weekend with 60% of residents now fully vaccinated

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported over the weekend.

Three cases were reported today, and six new infections yesterday.

No new deaths have been announced.

The number of active cases is back over 50, sitting at 56.

70% of Niagara residents have had one dose of a COVID vaccine, while 60% have both.

One person is being treated for COVID in the ICU at St. Catharines' hospital.