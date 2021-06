9 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Niagara today.

This is the third straight day the region has reported fewer than 10 new cases.

239 cases are considered active in the region.

391,351 doses of a vaccine have been administered in Niagara. 64.8% of residents have received one dose, while 16.9% have received both doses.

27 people are being cared for in a Niagara hospital with the virus, 6 of them are in the ICU.