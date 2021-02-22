9 new COVID cases, one new death reported in Niagara today
A downward trend in the number of Niagara's daily COVID cases continues.
Only 9 cases are being reported today, along with one new death.
The regional death toll is now 366.
There are 259 active cases across the region with 18 outbreaks on the go.
Four new outbreaks were reported today.
9200 doses of the vaccine have been administered by Niagara Public Health.
Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health expects the region to move into the red level of the province's reopening framework next week if nothing drastic happens.
