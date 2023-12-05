9 people arrested after $130k worth of drugs and guns found in Niagara

Niagara Police say they have arrested nine people in a drug investigation that started in the summer.

Police say the Major Drugs and Gangs unit started investigating the sale of illegal drugs in Niagara, and were able to identify a number of suspects.

Five homes were searched in Niagara with officers finding $130,000 worth of drugs, and guns - including a loaded 45 caliber Colt government-issued semi-automatic handgun.

