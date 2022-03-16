9 people charged with impaired driving in Niagara between March 7-13

Nine people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police say the charges were laid between March 7, 2022 and March 13, 2022.

In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the NRP reports the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Kipp M. DALE-PAISLEY, 31yrs, St. Catharines

Jacob D. CAMPBELL, 26yrs, Welland

Brandon L. SCUDAMORE, 27yrs, Niagara Falls

Raymond E. MCKNIGHT, 66yrs, Buffalo, NY

Leslie D. DAY, 47yrs, Port Colborne

Aisha D. MARTIN, 24yrs, Brantford

Chad D. RIDDELL, 36yrs, St. Catharines

Corrie D. MCGOLDRICK, 26yrs, Welland

Michael B. RUCH, 43yrs, St. Catharines