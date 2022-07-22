90 long-term care homes in Ontario still without air conditioning

Ontario's long-term care minister Paul Calandra says supply chain issues and COVID-19 outbreaks are impeding efforts to install air conditioning in all resident rooms.

According to a ministry spokesperson, 537 of the province's 627 care homes were fully air-conditioned as of Tuesday, leaving 90 that are still without it.

Legislation passed last year required long-term care homes to install air conditioning in all resident rooms by June 22nd of this year.

Temperatures have soared this week across much of the province, prompting Environment Canada to issue heat warnings for several regions, some of which are ongoing.