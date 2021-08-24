90% of DSBN schools have mechanical ventilation and other older classrooms with have HEPA units

Niagara's school boards are getting classrooms ready for in-person learning come September 7th, including the air.

DSBN Superintendent of Business, Stacy Veld tells CKTB, air quality is very important, and they have been working hard to ensure ventilation and air filters are ready for when children return.

Veld says they received federal funding to replace entire systems in nine of DSBN schools, and all schools have had their systems inspected, and if needed, replaced.

She says 90% of DSBN schools have mechanical ventilation, but standalone HEPA units will be placed in older classrooms and portables.

Ontario's Education Minister announced $25 million to place HEPA filters in schools on August 4th, bringing Ontario's net new investments in school ventilation to $600 million.

Veld says if parents have questions, they can call their individual schools and to principals who will be working in schools as of Wednesday August 30th.