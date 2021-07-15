90 year old woman charged after St. Catharines crash

A 90 year old woman has been charged after a crash in St. Catharines.

The collision happened at the intersection of Geneva Street and St. Patrick Street yesterday afternoon.

A police investigation has determined the 90 year old woman was driving a southbound Jeep Compass on Geneva Street and crashed into an eastbound Nissan Versa on St. Patrick's Street.

The Nissan was rolled onto its side and both vehicles were considered to be write offs.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and charged with starting from a stopped position - not in safety.