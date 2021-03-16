9000 Niagara seniors make appointment to receive COVID vaccine on government portal

Almost 10,000 Niagara seniors have booked their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

9068 residents aged 80+ were able to go online, or call, to book their appointment on Ontario's portal.

The portal opened at 8 a.m. Monday.

There are about 20,000 seniors in Niagara over the age of 80 who need to be vaccinated.

Premier Doug Ford says more than 71,000 people across Ontario have signed up for their shots during these two days.

That's more than 143,000 first and second dose appointments.

Niagara's first immunization clinic opens Thursday at the MacBain Community Centre.

If you are 80+ and haven't booked your vaccination yet, you can call 1-888-999-6488 or go online at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine.

You will be able to select a time and location to receive your shot.