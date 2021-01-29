91 new cases of COVID-19 as Niagara's death toll passes 300
Niagara Region Public Health are reporting 91 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new COVID-19 related deaths.
Niagara's death toll now sits at 307.
217 more cases are considered resolved.
Right now Niagara has 43 active outbreaks, and 1,222 active cases of the virus.
