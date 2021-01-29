iHeartRadio
91 new cases of COVID-19 as Niagara's death toll passes 300

Niagara Region Public Health are reporting 91 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new COVID-19 related deaths.

Niagara's death toll now sits at 307.

217 more cases are considered resolved.

Right now Niagara has 43 active outbreaks, and 1,222 active cases of the virus.

To see the full data from the region, click here.

