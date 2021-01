Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 91 new cases of COVID-19.

Today's data also shows 90 more resolved cases, and seven more deaths.

So far, 261 people in Niagara have died.

Right now Niagara has 50 active outbreaks, and 1,509 active cases of COVID-19.

563 of Niagara's active cases are in St. Catharines.

