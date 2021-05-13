92 cases and one COVID-19 death reported in Niagara
Another Niagara resident has died in hospital while being treated for COVID-19.
Public Health reporting now 399 deaths to the virus.
The daily reporting also shows 92 new COVID-19 cases today.
To date 212,214 doses of vaccine have been administered in Niagara.
61 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, including 22 in the ICU.
