93 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health are reporting 93 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 1,423.
526 of the active cases are in St. Catharines.
150 more cases are considered resolved, and 8 more people have died.
284 have died thus far in Niagara related to the virus.
251 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the last day.
In total, 3,641 doses have been administered in Niagara.
-
Toque Tuesday and Hope Centre UpdateMatt Holmes Speaks with Jon Braithwaite – CEO Hope Centre regarding Toque Tuesday and Hope Centre update
-
Bell Let's Talk Day STIGMA Related to Mental HealthMatt Holmes Speaks with Dr. Heather Stuart - Professor in the Departments of Public Health Sciences, Psychiatry and the School of Rehabilitation Therapy at Queen's University/Bell Canada Mental Health and Anti-Stigma Research Chair at Queen's regarding the stigma surrounding mental health
-
Provinces Sitting on Billions in Unspent Emergency Funds as COVID-19 Rages On, According to New ReportMatt Holmes Speaks with Randy Robinson - Director CCPA-Ontario regarding new report that claims provinces sitting on billions of dollars in unspent emergency funds as COVID-19 rages on