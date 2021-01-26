93 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health are reporting 93 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 1,423.

526 of the active cases are in St. Catharines.

150 more cases are considered resolved, and 8 more people have died.

284 have died thus far in Niagara related to the virus.

251 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the last day.

In total, 3,641 doses have been administered in Niagara.

To see the full data from the region, click here.