934 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 934 new cases of COVID-19.

420 of the new cases are in Toronto, with 169 in Peel, 95 in York Region, and 58 in Ottawa.

820 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 10 more COVID-19 related deaths.

322 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 77 in ICU, and 52 in ICU on a ventilator.

35,621 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, bringing the total number of tests done thus far over five million.

40,074 tests are still under investigation.