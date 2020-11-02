948 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 948 new cases of COVID-19.

315 of the new cases are in Toronto, 269 are in Peel, 81 are in York Region, and 64 are in Ottawa.

826 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been seven more COVID-19 related deaths.

27,908 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 15,397 still under investigation.