95 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, and two more deaths

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 95 new cases of COVID-19, and two more deaths.

To date, 246 people in Niagara have died.

Today's data shows there are three more outbreaks, and 174 more resolved cases. 

Right now Niagara has 1,501 active cases of the virus. 

To see the full data from the region, click here.

