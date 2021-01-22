95 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, and two more deaths
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 95 new cases of COVID-19, and two more deaths.
To date, 246 people in Niagara have died.
Today's data shows there are three more outbreaks, and 174 more resolved cases.
Right now Niagara has 1,501 active cases of the virus.
On Line Learning/School ExtendedMatt Holmes Speaks with Camillo Cipriano - Director of Education Niagara Catholic District School Board regarding the Ontario government extending on line learning at home
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues
Expropriation of Land in Welland ControversyMatt Holmes Speaks with Frank Campion - Mayor of Welland regarding the expropriation of land in Welland