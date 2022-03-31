95 new COVID cases, 12 outbreaks, and 31 in hospital in Niagara

Niagara is reporting 95 new COVID-19 cases today.

No new deaths were reported. The death toll according to Niagara Public Health sits at 527.

There are 12 active outbreaks across the region.

31 Niagara residents are in hospital being treated for the virus, four are being cared for in the ICU.

7 of the patients are unvaccinated.

Ontario is reporting a bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations today, with 807 patients in hospital compared with 778 a day earlier.

The province recorded 3,139 new cases of COVID-19 today, an increase of roughly 11 per cent from Wednesday's 2,814.

But Ontario's top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher than the daily log since access to PCR testing is restricted.