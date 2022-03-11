95 new COVID cases in Niagara, 17 in hospital

Niagara is reporting 95 new COVID-19 cases today.

There are 1250 active cases across the region.

A reminder that reported numbers are lower than actual case counts given limits on PCR testing.

Ontario's top doctor estimates the true number of cases is ten times the reported number.

17 Niagara residents are being treated for the virus in hospital, with three being cared for in the ICU.

The death toll sits at 519.