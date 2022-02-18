iHeartRadio
95 new COVID cases in Niagara, 43 in hospital, 11 in ICU

Niagara is reporting 95 new COVID-19 infections today.

Public Health says the true numbers of cases is higher given strict limits on PCR testing.

No new deaths were reported today. The death remains at 509.

There are 43 COVID-19 patients in hospital, while 11 of them are being cared for in the ICU.

