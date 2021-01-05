95 people now being treated in hospital for COVID in Niagara
A dip in the number of COVID cases today with 89 new infections reported, but 10 more people are in hospital.
Over 100 cases have been reported daily for the past four days.
There is a spike in the number of people hospitalized with the virus locally. 95 people are being treated in hospital.
The number of active cases in Niagara has dipped below the 1000-mark and now sits at 985.
