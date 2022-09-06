97 tickets and warnings issued during Niagara Regional Police's back-to-school safety blitz

45 Niagara Regional Police officers took part in the force's 22nd annual back-to-school safety blitz today.

Once again this year, the primary focus was speed enforcement in Niagara’s 12 Community Safety Zones ---where speeding fines are doubled.

97 tickets and warnings were issued during today's campaign including 29 speeding tickets, two for not properly wearing their seatbelts and one for distracted driving.

Three other drivers were charged with driving while under suspension and another two were charged with operating their vehicles without insurance.

There were also 30 tickets issued for other various traffic offences and a total of 30 written warnings.