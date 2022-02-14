98.4% of Niagara Region employees are fully vaccinated
The Niagara Region says more than 98% of their workers are fully vaccinated.
Roughly 4,100 employees or 98.4% of the active workforce is vaccinated against COVID-19.
The region introduced a mandatory vaccination policy for all Regional employees in September 2021.
Workers had until 8:30 a.m. today to show proof of full vaccination or face termination with just cause.
The Region has terminated 66 staff for not being in compliance with the policy.
-
-
-
Dr Mustafa Hirji COVID UPDATE FEB 14Removing Ontario's vaccine passport system? What about booster efficacy? Our local covid case numbers are now the lowest than they have been in some time.