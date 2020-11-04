987 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 987 new cases of COVID-19.

319 of the new cases are in Toronto, 299 in Peel, 85 in York Region, and 62 in Durham.

945 more cases are considered resolved, and there are 16 more COVID-19 related deaths.

Right now in Ontario, 367 people are hospitalized with the virus, with 75 in ICU, and 44 in ICU on a ventilator.

28,567 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 33,087 still under investigation.

