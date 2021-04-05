iHeartRadio
99 new cases of COVID in Niagara Monday, with 14 people now being treated in hospital

Hospital

99 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Niagara today.

The number of active cases has skyrocketed to 858, with four new outbreaks declared today.

There are 31 outbreaks in total being tracked by public health.

Over 85,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara.

14 people are being treated in hospital in Niagara for the virus.

