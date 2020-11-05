iHeartRadio
998 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 998 new cases of COVID-19.

Of the 998 new cases, 350 are in Toronto, 269 in Peel and 71 in York Region.

948 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 13 more COVID-19 related deaths. 

35,754 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 41,787 still under investigation.

