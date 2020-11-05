998 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 998 new cases of COVID-19.
Of the 998 new cases, 350 are in Toronto, 269 in Peel and 71 in York Region.
948 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 13 more COVID-19 related deaths.
35,754 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 41,787 still under investigation.
U.S Electtion Remains Up in the AirShelby Knox Speaks with Paul Hamilton - Associate Professor of Political Science Brock University regarding U.S presidential election still up in the air
Latest Job Numbers in Niagara/Ontario/CanadaShelby Knox Speaks with Adam Durrant - Project Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board breaks down latest job numbers