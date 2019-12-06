A 22 percent drop in number of truck inspections last year in Ontario
This is not what any driver wants to hear.
The Auditor General, in her annual report released this week, has found there may be as many as 10,000 unsafe commerical vehicles operating on Ontario roads.
Bonnie Lysyk blames a drop in the number of government inspections.
She says there was a 22 percent drop last year in the number of trucks and buses that were inspected.
She calls it a missed opportunity to prevent injuries and improve road safety.
