A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in St. Catharines Thursday night

One man is dead after a stabbing in St. Catharines last night.

Niagara Police were called to the area of Old Pine Trail, on Vine Street and Old Pine Trail, at 9:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of stabbing.

When officers arrived they found one man dead on scene.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect, and make an arrest.

28-year-old Keenan George of St. Catharines is facing the following charge of 2nd degree murder.

A video bail hearing is set for later today.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, and the suspect were known to each other.