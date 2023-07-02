A body has been found in Twelve Mile Creek in St. Catharines

A body has been discovered in Twelve Mile Creek in St. Catharines.

Niagara Police received a call yesterday by a member of the public saying they had spotted a body in the creek near 4th Ave.

Police say due to the hazardous location of the body, they had to wait until the Ontario Power Generation could lower water levels.

The NRP Marine Unit attended the scene on a boat and were able to recover the body.

It was transported to a nearby dock.

Fire officials also assisted with the recovery of items near where the body was located.



Niagara Police along with Forensic Services Unit, and the coroner are investigating.

An autopsy will take place in Toronto.

While the body has not been identified, officers and community members have been searching the creek for a missing man for the past week.

34-year-old Liam Neumann was last seen Sunday, June 25th, in Twelve Mile Creek near St. Paul Crescent and Newton Street.

Neumann went missing in the water trying to recover his raft with his dog on it.