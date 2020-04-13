A Canadian solution to physical distancing in the drive-through
Harvey’s and Bauer Hockey are teaming up for a truly Canadian solution to physical distancing.
The duo announced customers going through the fast food joint’s drive-through will be offered the payment machine at the end of a hockey stick to ensure the necessary distance.
A portion of drive-through proceeds will be donated to Food Banks Canada.
Bauer has also retooled some of its manufacturing facilities to make face-shields to protect health care workers.
