A crime most 'fowl'
Norfolk OPP are on the lookout for 21 missing ducks.
Police believe someone took the birdss last week from a property on Concession 3 inTownsend.
The ducks however are not your typical barnyard variety.
They include seven Ancona, six Cayuga, four Crested and four Rouen ducks.
Cayuga ducks have iridescent green plumage and are very quiet, Rouen ducks look like Mallards and are also very sociable and Ancona ducks are typically black and white, like a Pinto pony.
Anyone with information is asked to give police a call.
