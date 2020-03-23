A few changes to garbage collection in an effort to protect Emterra staff

Some changes to garbage collection in an effort to keep workers protected from COVID-19.

The region is asking all of us to place used tissues, and other organic material, in paper bags or certified compostable bags and tied before being placed in the Green Bin, so they don’t fall out.

All garbage must be placed in garbage bags and should not be loose in garbage containers.

Starting Wednesday, waste managment will suspend curbside collection of large household items until April 17th in an effort to redeploy collection staff to curbside collection of waste, recycling and organics.

All large items that are currently booked for collection between March 25 and April 17 will be cancelled, and those residents will be contacted about the cancellation.

