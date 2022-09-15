A first for Grape and Wine as pups are included in the Pied Piper Parade this Saturday

It's a first for the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival as dogs are welcome to take part in the parade this weekend.

The Lincoln County Humane Society has joined forces with the festival to introduce the 'Pied Piper and Pups Parade' this Saturday morning.

Registration begins at 10 a.m., the parade starts at 11 a.m., at the corner of Queen St. & Lake St. in downtown St. Catharines.

Dorian Anderson, Executive Director, tells CKTB children will go first in the parade line-up, then families with dogs, and then people with just their four-legged friend who are kid-free.

Everyone, including the dogs are encouraged to dress up.

Officials say all dogs must be vaccinated against rabies, Bordetella and DHPP, and owners will need to sign a waiver.

Festivities at Montebello Park get underway tomorrow night from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. with live music, drinks and food.

