A grim anniversary today, marking the worst mass shooting in Canadian history

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the Montreal massacre, when 14 women were murdered at Ecole Polytechnique.

Several events are planned to mark the tragic mass shooting.

This afternoon at 5:10, marking the time the first shots rang out, the Prime Minister and Governor General will be among those that will gather on Mount Royal where 14 beams of light will shine over the Montreal skyline as the names of the victims are read aloud.

Meantime, yesterday the city changed the language on a plaque in a memorial park.

Instead of describing the massacre as a tragic event, it is now called an anti feminist attack.

Survivor Nathalie Provost says it was an obvious anti-feminist act from the moment it happened.