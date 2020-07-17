A growing number of municipalities want you to mask up
If you're planning a road trip this weekend, be aware many cities and regions, are beginning to adopt mandatory face mask bylaws, so make sure you bring a face covering with you.
Starting today, if you're visiting St. Catharines you will be required to wear a face covering when you stop at the mall for example.
Niagara on the Lake town councillors also saying yes to face masks during a special meeting yesterday.
Halton Regional councillors have approved a mandatory face mask bylawm which goes into effect July 22nd and expires on November 30th, with an option to renew.
Brant County including Brantford, which enter Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan today, has also passed a face mask bylaw.
The bylaw takes effect today.
Hamilton city council will vote on a Board of Health recommendation in favour of masking today.
And Niagara Regional council will take another kick at the can next week as well on adopting a region wide face mask rule.
Dr. Samantha Hill - Ontario Medical AssosiationMatt talks to Dr. Hill about OMA calling on the government to rethink opening indoor bars as parts of the province enter phase 3.
Erin Riseing - Niagara Community Garden NetworkMatt talks to Erin about today's seed give away in St. Catharines.
Chris Green - Niagara Health FoundationMatt talks to Chris about plans for this years ‘Virtual’ Big Move Cancer Ride.