A growing number of municipalities want you to mask up

If you're planning a road trip this weekend, be aware many cities and regions, are beginning to adopt mandatory face mask bylaws, so make sure you bring a face covering with you.

Starting today, if you're visiting St. Catharines you will be required to wear a face covering when you stop at the mall for example.

Niagara on the Lake town councillors also saying yes to face masks during a special meeting yesterday.

Halton Regional councillors have approved a mandatory face mask bylawm which goes into effect July 22nd and expires on November 30th, with an option to renew.

Brant County including Brantford, which enter Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan today, has also passed a face mask bylaw.

The bylaw takes effect today.

Hamilton city council will vote on a Board of Health recommendation in favour of masking today.

And Niagara Regional council will take another kick at the can next week as well on adopting a region wide face mask rule.