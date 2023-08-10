iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, third-largest in U.S. history


mega millions

A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending weeks of anticipation over who would win the eye-popping top prize.
    
A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. 
    
The prize money is subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.
   
A Florida law that went into effect last year allows the winners of lottery prizes over $250,000 to remain anonymous for 90 days. 
   
Neptune Beach has just over 7,000 residents and is 16 miles (25 kilometers) east of Jacksonville on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

12

Latest Audio