A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, third-largest in U.S. history

A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending weeks of anticipation over who would win the eye-popping top prize.



A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.



The prize money is subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.



A Florida law that went into effect last year allows the winners of lottery prizes over $250,000 to remain anonymous for 90 days.



Neptune Beach has just over 7,000 residents and is 16 miles (25 kilometers) east of Jacksonville on Florida's Atlantic Coast.