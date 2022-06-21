A Niagara politician is interested in becoming the next leader of Ontario's NDP

Speculation is growing that a Niagara politician may be the next leader of the provincial NDP.

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates says he is interested in following in Andrea Horwath's shoes as leader of the party.

Gates was first elected in a by-election in 2014, and re-elected in the 2014, 2018, and 2022 elections.

Prior to entering provincial politics, Gates was a City Councillor for the City of Niagara Falls and President of a Unifor local.

"Right now I'm exploring all my options. I can tell you I'm interested. Since it's gotten out that I'm looking at this the support I have received is heartwarming for sure."

Gates says he'll make a decision once he learns more about the process to pick a new leader.

You can listen to his interview with CKTB's Tom McConnell here.

Meantime, former leader Andrea Horwath may run for Hamilton Mayor in the municipal election.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says he won't seek reelection this fall.

Horwath issued a statement yesterday saying she wasn't ready to make an announcement about the election.

She thanked Eisenberger, saying she was humbled that he considers her a strong candidate for mayor.

