A Niagara wine selected as official wine of the Ontario Legislative Assembly

A Chardonnay from Vineland will be filling goblets at Queen's Park this year.

Vineland Estates 2017 Unoaked Chardonnay has been chosen as the official white wine of the Ontario Legislature.

Each year the Ontario Legislative Assembly chooses a red and white Ontario VQA wine to serve at legislative functions.

The red chosen was a 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot from Three Dog Winery in Picton.