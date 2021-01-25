A Night for Neil delayed until at least November
A special event celebrating Neil Peart's legacy is being pushed back.
Overtime Angels, a charitable organization, and the Meridian Centre have been working together to plan 'A Night for Neil' since the legendary Rush drummer and lyricist died.
In light of the ongoing pandemic, the date has been moved to Saturday, November 6th, 2021 but organizers caution that date is not set in stone either.
The plan will be revaluated three months before the new date, taking travel restrictions and local COVID-19 protocols into account to ensure everyone who bought a ticket will still be able to attend.
The pandemic has forced the organizers to reschedule the show several times.
