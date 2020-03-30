'A Night for Neil' postponed to October

Rush fans in Niagara will have to wait a little longer for Neil Peart's tribute show.

'A Night for Neil' has been pushed back to Saturday, October 17th 2020.

A press release from the Meridian Centre says tickets purchased for the original date will be honoured.

The event is being organized by Peart's family, the City of St. Catharines, and an organization called Overtime Angels.

Lance Kasten, Vice President of Overtime Angels, Inc. explains, “The event will honour “The Professor” of words, lyricism and musicianship from a fan’s perspective. The outpouring of support for this event from across the globe has been tremendous.”

St. Catharines Hospital and Walker Cancer Centre, The Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre, and The Royal Victoria Hospital have all been named beneficiaries of the event.

Neil Peart was born in Hamilton, and raised in St. Catharines.

He became the main lyricist and drummer for Rush in 1974.

To purchase tickets, click here.