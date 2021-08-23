A Night for Neil rescheduled due to ongoing restrictions

A celebration of Neil Peart's life is being pushed back due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Tickets for the Overtime Angels event 'A Night for Neil' have exceeded current pandemic seating restrictions at the Meridian Centre.

The event is being rescheduled for Saturday, April 23rd with hopes restrictions will loosen further and allow more people to come together and honour the legendary musician.

Organizers will be re-evaluating restrictions three months before the new date, so ticket holders will have time to make any necessary adjustments to travel or hotel reservations.

The night will include a memorial and artist contributions from David Barrett, Brandon Dyke, Devah Quartet, Jacob Moon and Fleesh as well as Rush Tribute Bands Solar Federation and Permanent Waves.

Anyone who would like a refund can make a request at the point of purchase.

The event was scheduled to take place November 5th and 6th.