A Night of Healing planned in St. Catharines
A night of remembrance is being planned in St. Catharines as Canadians are trying to come to grips with several tragedies.
A Night of Healing will be happening on Monday at 7:30 p.m. outside of St. Catharines City Hall.
The candlelight vigil will honour the 4 people killed in London by the driver of truck who police believe was motivated by hatred of Muslim people, the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were discovered at a former residential school in BC, and Palestinians killed during the ongoing conflict with the Israeli government.
Attendees are asked to bring their own candle and wear masks to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.
Some masks and hand sanitizer will be available on site as well.
