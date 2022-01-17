A number of animal shelters are taking part in the Betty White Challenge, including the Lincoln County Humane Society in St. Catharines.

The national movement to celebrate the late "Golden Girls" 100th birthday encourages people to donate $5 to an animal shelter, rescue or animal agency in Betty White's name.

The actress was a lifelong friend and advocate for animals.

Money will be used to help find animals "furrever" homes and pay for food, medical care and training.

To donate to the Lincoln County Humane Society click here.