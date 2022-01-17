A number of animal shelters are taking part in the Betty White Challenge, including the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA.

The national movement to celebrate the late "Golden Girls" 100th birthday encourages people to donate $5 to an animal shelter, rescue or animal agency in Betty White's name.

The actress was a lifelong friend and advocate for animals.

Money will be used to help find animals "furrever" homes and pay for food, medical care and training.

To donate to the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA, click here.