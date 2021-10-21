A number of pandemic aid programs for Canadians will come to an end on Saturday

Canadians are getting an update on a number of COVID aid programs being offered to residents and businesses.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland held a news conference while touring a children’s hospital in Ottawa earlier today.

As heard live on CKTB, Freeland says a number of the pandemic aid programs will come to an end on Saturday.

In their place -- she has announced more direct subsidies to still-hurting sectors of the economy, including the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Freeland says fighting COVID-19 required unprecedented spending both in Canada and around the world and Canadians supported that spending.

Freeland says it's time to adapt our support measures to programs that are more targeted and less expensive.

These new measures will stay in place from October 24th until May 7th of 2022.