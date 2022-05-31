A parade and ceremony will be held in Niagara-on-the-Lake Saturday to mark Cenotaph's 100th ann.

A celebration will be held in Niagara-on-the-Lake this Saturday to mark the 100th anniversary of the old town's Cenotaph.

This Saturday, June 4th, the town, along with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 124 will commemorate the centennial anniversary of the Cenotaph with a parade at 10:45 a.m. on Queen Street.

The parade will be followed by a ceremony at the Courthouse at 11 a.m.

The celebration will include a Guest of Honour, Her Honour Lieutenant Governor of Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

The Cenotaph was first unveiled on June 3rd 1922, and commemorates the lives of those lost in the First and Second World Wars.

It has become a symbol of Niagara-on-the-Lake’s significant military history.