A reminder to plan ahead for a sober ride home

MADD Canada is launching its annual Project Red Ribbon campaign today ahead of the holiday season.

Officials say the campaign is designed to encourages motorists to always drive sober.

During the campaign, MADD Canada’s Chapter and Community Leaders will distribute red ribbons and red ribbon car decals for the public to display as a symbol of their commitment to sober driving.

The ribbons also serve as a powerful tribute to the thousands of victims killed or injured each year in crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs.

MADD National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock says “Our red ribbons serve as a reminder to everyone that if you are going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, plan ahead for a sober ride home. Driving impaired is just never worth the risk.”