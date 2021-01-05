'A slap in the face of healthcare workers who work for him' Reaction on Niagara Health's CEO trip
"It's a slap in the face to all the healthcare workers who work for him."
That's just one of thousands of angry comments made after news that Niagara Health's CEO went on a trip abroad in mid-December.
Dr. Tom Stewart, who is also the CEO of St. Joseph's Health System and a member of Ontario's COVID 19 Science Advisory Table, went on vacation December 18th to January 5th.
CBC first reported on the discovery this evening saying Dr. Stewart's vacation included weeks spent in the Dominican Republic.
Reaction to the trip has been swift from Niagara healthcare workers including comments asking for his resignation.
CKTB has reached out to Niagara Health for comment, but St. Joe's released this statement to Bell Media:
"St. Joseph's Health System CEO Dr. Tom Stewart was on approved vacation from Dec. 18 - Jan 05. During that time, he travelled to the Dominican Republic.
We recognize and value the efforts of all our staff who have been working tirelessly and with great dedication. We encourage and support our staff taking vacation time while following public health advice.
"I regret this non-essential travel and I'm sorry," said Dr. Stewart. "I recognize everyone should be avoiding non-essential travel now, including me."
"As a health system leader, my actions in no way reflect the tireless dedication and commitment of the staff at St. Joseph's Health System, who continue to live the legacy of our organization every day."
Dr. Stewart will be self-isolating at home for two weeks."
