'A slap in the face of healthcare workers who work for him' Reaction on Niagara Health's CEO trip

"It's a slap in the face to all the healthcare workers who work for him."

That's just one of thousands of angry comments made after news that Niagara Health's CEO went on a trip abroad in mid-December.

Dr. Tom Stewart, who is also the CEO of St. Joseph's Health System and a member of Ontario's COVID 19 Science Advisory Table, went on vacation December 18th to January 5th.

CBC first reported on the discovery this evening saying Dr. Stewart's vacation included weeks spent in the Dominican Republic.

Reaction to the trip has been swift from Niagara healthcare workers including comments asking for his resignation.

CKTB has reached out to Niagara Health for comment, but St. Joe's released this statement to Bell Media: