A slick drive, but buses are still running
It is a bit of a tricky drive this morning, but school buses are running and there are no school cancellations in Niagara so far.
The OPP are reporting more than two dozen crashes so far as the flakes continues to come down.
OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says most of the collisions are single vehicle and caused by drivers going too fast for the conditions.
Hospice Niagara's administrative offices are closed today due to inclement weather, but the hospice residence remains open.
All virtual programming will still be offered today.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Sue-Ann Staff and Jon BraithwaiteROUNDTABLE with Sue-Ann Staff and Jon Braithwaite
-
Underdogs Boxing Club - how small businesses try to stay afloat during pandemicClosed while in lockdown, how are they holding up? Are they at risk of closure? Has the pivot to digital helped? https://www.underdogsboxing.org/
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE Feb 22WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE Feb 22 No confirmed variants in Niagara. Are we ready to move the region to RED zone? What’s the criteria? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.