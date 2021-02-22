A slick drive, but buses are still running

It is a bit of a tricky drive this morning, but school buses are running and there are no school cancellations in Niagara so far.

The OPP are reporting more than two dozen crashes so far as the flakes continues to come down.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says most of the collisions are single vehicle and caused by drivers going too fast for the conditions.

Hospice Niagara's administrative offices are closed today due to inclement weather, but the hospice residence remains open.

All virtual programming will still be offered today.