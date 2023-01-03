A social justice advocate in Niagara died suddenly over the weekend

Tributes are pouring in for a social justice advocate in Niagara who passed away over the weekend.

The NDP St. Catharines Riding Association says it is devastated to learn that Liam Coward died unexpectedly over the New Year's weekend.

"Liam worked tirelessly for the betterment of his community. He could be counted on to help anyone who needed it, to advocate on their behalf, and to forever be ready to share a laugh. Liam was a bright light in a world that can often be so dark. He was charting a path toward positive, meaningful change and progress for all. For that and so much more, he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and even those who didn’t."

Coward was also known for his work as a 2SLGBTQIA+ activist and social justice advocate.

He resigned from the St. Catharines LGBTQ2S+ Advisory Committee last year to show support for resigning members of the Anti-Racism Advisory Committee, following a decision by council to allow the Jeff Dunham comedy show to go on at the Meridian Centre.

Coward also worked with Positive Living Niagara after graduating from Brock University’s Political Science Department in 2020.

Mayor of St. Catharines Mat Siscoe says his heart goes out to Coward's partner, family and friends for their loss.

"Liam’s presence and contributions will be missed but his memory will be an inspiration as we move forward in our efforts to build a more just community."

An official obituary has not been released.