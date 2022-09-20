A St. Catharines man is facing charges after police say stolen items were found in his home.

Early monday morning Niagara Regional Police Service officers responded a break and enter call at a gas station kiosk in St. Catharines.

When they arrived to the call in the area of Ontario Street and Pleasant Avenue, officers reviewed CCTV and identified the suspect.

Officers then headed to the last known residence of the suspect, where he was spotted and arrested at 7:00am, approximately 1 kilometer from the break and enter.

Followoing an investigation police were able to ink the suspect to two additional break and enters and one theft investigation.

Detectives then executed a search warrant at the suspects home and recovered stolen items.

31 year old Raven Tempest of St. Catharines has been charged with three counts of break and enter charges, theft under $5000 and fail to comply with probation order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009571.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

